Coronavirus in MN: Governor Walz signs an order prohibiting bill collectors from intercepting COVID-19 relief funds – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday that prohibits creditors and debt collectors from automatically intercepting COVID-19 relief funds.

Walz says the pandemic is an "unprecedented challenge,quot; for the state, and the order will help Minnesotans.

"This order will help ease the financial burden Minnesotans face by allowing them to pay rent and put food on the table," said Walz. "This action will help ensure that COVID-19 support from local, state, tribal and federal governments will go where it is most needed and directly improve the lives of Minnesotans."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the order means the relief funds will go "to help people take care of themselves and their families first."

The executive order will take effect when approved by the Minnesota Executive Council.

