Coronavirus in MN: Governor Walz says he will not give up emergency powers in exchange for a linkage bill – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota House Republicans threaten to block a billion-dollar public works and jobs bill unless Democratic Governor Tim Walz gives up his emergency powers COVID-19.

The governor says he is still hopeful that the bill will be applied, but said he is not giving up those emergency powers. He says they have allowed the state to move quickly on a number of issues, including creating a COVID-19 test association.

The state was full of cash at the start of the legislative session, and the debate was how big the bond law would be.

The bill is where the state borrows more than $ 1 billion for infrastructure projects that create thousands of jobs.

The problem is that the bond bill requires a 3/5 vote for its passage, which means Republicans in the House can and say they will block it. House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt says the legislature needs to have more information on the governor's big decisions.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to pass a bail law during the state of emergency," said Rep. Daudt. "Because they need our votes to pass it, and it must originate in the House, this is the only lever we have."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he also wants more input, but not at the expense of the bail bill.

"The sooner we get legislative bodies to work with the governor, the better I think we will be," Gazelka said. "But I'm not making that a condition of working on a bail invoice."

Governor Walz seemed optimistic that a bill would be produced.

"There is strong bipartisan support for doing this," said Walz. "These are bridge projects, these are water treatment plant projects, these are quality of life improvements."

The governor and Republicans agree that the bonding bill would bring much-needed jobs to a state whose economy, like much of the rest of the country, has been destroyed by the coronavirus.

The legislature is scheduled to suspend its full session two weeks after Monday, so any compromise on a bond will have to come soon. But the timeline is fluid in this session, as the virus continues to dictate not only state policy, but even when state policy occurs.

Looking ahead, the governor says he will likely announce the end of some restrictions on elective surgeries on Tuesday.

