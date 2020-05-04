Coronavirus in MN: 10,000 retailers can return to work Monday, but only on the sidewalk or at delivery – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz announced Friday that retail companies could reopen their doors this week with a caveat: They have to make deliveries or pickup options on the sidewalk.

That means about 10,000 Minnesota retailers can go back to work.

Primp Boutique has multiple locations in the Twin Cities and is reopening its doors for sidewalk pickup. Owner Wesley Uthus said clients will fill out an online form for what they want to order, and may even have the option to book a FaceTime appointment with a stylist.

"It was really a challenge," said Uthus. "Trying to figure out how we continue to deliver that experience and how we can do that on the sidewalk in a way that still feels personalized and still feels like Primp," he said.

Golden Rule Gallery at Excelsior offers personalized gift boxes for Mother's Day.

"For us, it will only be me who works with my 4-year-old son," said owner Erin Duininck.

Customers can connect online to chat back and forth with the owner to design the perfect gift with what they have in store. Though difficult, she supports trade changes to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I have to worry about the staff," said Duininck. "I have very vulnerable friends and family, so I don't deserve it."

Mall of America said select stores there will also have a sidewalk pickup. Orders would be collected in the north lot.

