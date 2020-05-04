Coronavirus in Minnesota: Hallie Q. Brown community needs donations to continue – Up News Info

A St. Paul nonprofit organization that has been serving the community for over 90 years is now reaching out to the community to help keep it running.

The Hallie Q. Brown Community Center helps those in need. Whether it's childcare or food, they have always been there to toast. But the COVID-19 outbreak is making it much more difficult.

COVID-19 has reduced Hallie Q's resources. Brown's food rack is used to help feed people in the community. Right now, there are empty refrigerators and shelves, an increase in need has led to a decrease in what's on offer.

“Last month alone, in April, we had 380 new people come to our location. It turns out there are 127 new families, "said Angie Goettl, director of family services.

That does not include customers already served here. Most of them like this particular food rack due to their customer choice policy.

"They get to mark, pick and choose what they want for their family, and then we buy them, then we deliver them to their homes or we pick them up on the sidewalk," said Goettl.

The orders to stay home have caused Hallie Q. Brown to suffer a major financial blow. The non-profit organization is partially self-financed.

"We generate about 50% of our income from child care and other fee-for-service programs: room rentals, space rentals here," said CEO Jonathan Palmer. "The challenge is with the order to stay home, which is very important but it also means that we don't have people to come to the center."

No rent means no money, but the center continues to provide childcare for essential workers like gas stations and fast food employees.

“Always helping and always making sure that your neighbor has something. That is what the Rondo community was and still is in a sense. Make sure you take care of your neighbor, ”said Dawn Selle, director of external affairs and development.

To continue caring for its neighbors, this nonprofit organization needs the support of everyone who can help.

"Anyone who comes through our doors, anyone who contacts us and needs food needs support, we have to go ahead and support that," Palmer said.

Hallie Q. Brown needs donations of milk, eggs, protein, and canned goods. If you want to help, click here.