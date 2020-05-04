Coronavirus in Minnesota: 571 new cases of COVID-19 reported as daily tests do not meet benchmark – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota reported Monday that 3,239 COVID-19 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, failing to meet the 5,000 daily tests set by Governor Tim Walz as the state moves toward the goal of processing 20,000 tests per day.

While the state has considerable work to do to meet its testing schedule, it should be noted that test processing has increased more than 1,000 tests a day compared to a week ago.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported Monday that there were 571 more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths. The death toll in the state has now reached 428, and the majority of victims (345) are people in long-term care facilities, particularly nursing homes.

Since the Minnesota outbreak began in March, nearly 86,000 people have been screened for the new coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China last year. More than 7,200 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19. For most, the symptoms are mild, but they can be deadly for the elderly or with underlying health problems, as they can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.

Health officials say 396 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease. Of these, 166 are in intensive care beds, 11 more than on Sunday. Meanwhile, approximately 4,000 people have recovered and they no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota remains under an order to stay home. However, some retailers were allowed to open Monday for curbside pickup and delivery. Authorities estimate that this latest easing of closure restrictions could put 30,000 Minnesotans back to work. Last week, some offices and other non-consumer facilities were allowed to reopen.

Still, bars, restaurants, and places of worship remain closed until at least March 18, the current date that the order to stay home will end. Still, the governor may announce another extension.

As for the tests, Walz and health officials said last month that the state will eventually be able to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for anyone who shows symptoms to be examined. The state was slated to hit 5,000 tests a baseline Monday.

The increase in testing capacity is being led by a partnership between the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. In addition, Health Partners announced last week that it expected to be able to process 2,000 tests a day in its labs starting Monday.

