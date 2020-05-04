Coronavirus, "Hornet Hornet,quot;, Star Wars Day: Your Monday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
The partisan division over the virus is growing. The Senate will return to Washington. And now we have to worry about the "killer hornets." Let's start with the partisan division.
Open or closed?
Washington, D.C., has become one of the new hot spots for the coronavirus.
It has the highest recent growth in cases among the 10 largest metropolitan areas in the country. The city's mayor ordered the closure of nonessential businesses. And the House of Representatives has delayed his return to Washington, citing the top doctor's advice to Congress.
But the senate however, it will meet again today.
His return, led by Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate, highlights a larger partisan division that is re-emerging across the country.
However, many Republican leaders are beginning to take a different approach. You can see the pattern on this color-coded map from The Times, which shows that more conservative regions, like the Southeast, are moving toward reopening faster than more liberal ones, like the Northeast:
Because the difference? Some of them are natural. Conservative areas tend to be less densely populated, and conservatives are often uncomfortable with government directives. But the growing party divide also reflects a fundamentally different view of the virus between the leaders of the two parties.
Republicans focus on the economic damage of a prolonged shutdown. Like Dan Patrick, the 70-year-old lieutenant governor of Texas, He recently said, "There are more important things to live, and that is saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us."
Many Democrats, on the other hand, continue to view the virus as a serious threat. They believe the reopening now, without the availability of evidence that President Trump It has been promising for a long time: it will cost lives unnecessarily.
The bottom line: The country is about to enter a new phase of the virus, with an almost national closure that leads to greater regional variation.
1. Why does the Senate return?
McConnell has called the Senate for two main reasons, as Carl Hulse, the chief correspondent for The Times in Washington, told me:
McConnell felt partially cut off from talks on the latest virus response bill, with senators at home and the Trump administration negotiating directly with Democratic leaders. "The next time we tackle this problem,quot; McConnell said, immediately after his approval, "the Senate should return to session, fully functioning with everyone involved in the discussion."
2. The "murder hornet,quot; reaches the US USA
In Japan, hornets kill up to 50 people each year. When bitten by one, a scientist told The Times that it felt as if the red-hot thumbtacks "got into my meat."
3. The enigma of viruses not stains
A reminder of how little we understand about the coronavirus: it devastates some countries but largely saves its neighbors: Iran, but not Iraq; the Dominican Republic but not Haiti; Indonesia but not Malaysia. The reasons remain murky.
The most worrying possibility: The virus has not yet reached unaffected countries. An investigator said that if the pandemic were a baseball game, "it would be the second inning."
4. How to track the virus
With the redesign of this newsletter, you can expect to see more graphics. We plan to run these two charts regularly, so you can track the spread of the virus in the US. USA
The key messages: The United States has managed to flatten the curve. But the number of new cases per day and the number of new deaths have not decreased much, in contrast to what happened in Multiple countries in Asia and Europe.
5. Trump says the death toll will rise
At an event with Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday night, President Trump acknowledged that the coronavirus has It turned out to be more devastating than I expected. He expects as many as 100,000 Americans to die from it, he said, and continued to blame China.
The 2020 campaign: Two former senior advisers to President Barack Obama, David Axelrod and David Plouffe, have a new opinion piece with tips for Joe Biden. "Online speeches from your basement will not be enough," they write.
PREVIOUS STORY: The New Fashion From M.J.
"The Last Dance,quot;, the series about Michael Jordan and the Bulls, aired its latest epidodes last night, and is currently the most watched documentary in ESPN history. So I asked Wesley Morris, Times critic overall – and a sports fanatic – why an athlete who has been retired for almost two decades still has so much influence on the American psyche:
Wesley Morris: Right now, the American sports fan should be awash in all kinds of athletic excellence: basketball and hockey playoffs, a month of baseball, the start of the tennis court season, and the WNBA. There is no soccer and there will be no Olympic Games.
Instead, people who play these sports are trapped at home like the rest of us. All we have are reruns and "The Last Dance," five weeks of non-fiction on ESPN about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. The show is a success. For the obvious reason of the sports replacement.
But it also works as an idealized substitute for teamwork, leadership, and dazzling ability. That has been suspended in sports and is now sorely missed in parts of our government. But on Sunday nights, we can see how much they matter, what they could achieve, and who they inspired.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, CELEBRATE
May the room be with you
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars Day, an unofficial holiday dedicated to the extensive franchise. If marathon of all movies is not your thing, you can Read the original Times reviews, or watch the western spin-off series "The Mandalorian,quot;.
The star of the show, Baby Yoda, in the photo above, was called "heartbreakingly beautiful"For his co-star Werner Herzog, the legendary German director." He made you cry when you saw him, "he said.
Our fashion director, Vanessa Friedman, calls the online event a "Open access dress celebration as an outlet for self-expression. "
Cook the king of beans
Here is a simple Punjabi-style recipe for red beans and rice, a dish our food writer Tejal Rao grew up with, which is easy and immensely comforting. Baked with a rich tomato sauce, you can make a version of a skillet dish out of whatever you have in the pantry, including any bean variety you want.
