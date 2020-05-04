Coronavirus, "Hornet Hornet,quot;, Star Wars Day: Your Monday Briefing

Matilda Coleman
Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

Washington, D.C., has become one of the new hot spots for the coronavirus.

It has the highest recent growth in cases among the 10 largest metropolitan areas in the country. The city's mayor ordered the closure of nonessential businesses. And the House of Representatives has delayed his return to Washington, citing the top doctor's advice to Congress.

However, many Republican leaders are beginning to take a different approach. You can see the pattern on this color-coded map from The Times, which shows that more conservative regions, like the Southeast, are moving toward reopening faster than more liberal ones, like the Northeast:

Because the difference? Some of them are natural. Conservative areas tend to be less densely populated, and conservatives are often uncomfortable with government directives. But the growing party divide also reflects a fundamentally different view of the virus between the leaders of the two parties.

The bottom line: The country is about to enter a new phase of the virus, with an almost national closure that leads to greater regional variation.

In Japan, hornets kill up to 50 people each year. When bitten by one, a scientist told The Times that it felt as if the red-hot thumbtacks "got into my meat."

A reminder of how little we understand about the coronavirus: it devastates some countries but largely saves its neighbors: Iran, but not Iraq; the Dominican Republic but not Haiti; Indonesia but not Malaysia. The reasons remain murky.

The most worrying possibility: The virus has not yet reached unaffected countries. An investigator said that if the pandemic were a baseball game, "it would be the second inning."

With the redesign of this newsletter, you can expect to see more graphics. We plan to run these two charts regularly, so you can track the spread of the virus in the US. USA

"The Last Dance,quot;, the series about Michael Jordan and the Bulls, aired its latest epidodes last night, and is currently the most watched documentary in ESPN history. So I asked Wesley Morris, Times critic overall – and a sports fanatic – why an athlete who has been retired for almost two decades still has so much influence on the American psyche:

Wesley Morris: Right now, the American sports fan should be awash in all kinds of athletic excellence: basketball and hockey playoffs, a month of baseball, the start of the tennis court season, and the WNBA. There is no soccer and there will be no Olympic Games.

Instead, people who play these sports are trapped at home like the rest of us. All we have are reruns and "The Last Dance," five weeks of non-fiction on ESPN about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. The show is a success. For the obvious reason of the sports replacement.

But it also works as an idealized substitute for teamwork, leadership, and dazzling ability. That has been suspended in sports and is now sorely missed in parts of our government. But on Sunday nights, we can see how much they matter, what they could achieve, and who they inspired.

The star of the show, Baby Yoda, in the photo above, was called "heartbreakingly beautiful"For his co-star Werner Herzog, the legendary German director." He made you cry when you saw him, "he said.

Our fashion director, Vanessa Friedman, calls the online event a "Open access dress celebration as an outlet for self-expression. "

