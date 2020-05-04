Coronavirus, "Hornet Hornet,quot;, Star Wars Day: Your Monday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

The partisan division over the virus is growing. The Senate will return to Washington. And now we have to worry about the "killer hornets." Let's start with the partisan division.

Open or closed?

Washington, D.C., has become one of the new hot spots for the coronavirus.

It has the highest recent growth in cases among the 10 largest metropolitan areas in the country. The city's mayor ordered the closure of nonessential businesses. And the House of Representatives has delayed his return to Washington, citing the top doctor's advice to Congress.