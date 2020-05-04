coronavirus: France's COVID-19 tracking app expected to enter testing the week of May 11 – Latest News

The contact tracking application "StopCOVID,quot;, supported by the state of France, is due to enter its testing phase in the week of May 11, when the country begins to undo its blockade, a government minister said last week. .

Digital Affairs Minister Cedric O, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's inner circle, presented the app as a key element of France's strategy to prevent the coronavirus as authorities face the prospect of mass testing.

"There's nothing magical about this app, but it's also not technological flirtation," wrote O on the online publishing platform Medium. "It is only useful if it is integrated into a global health system."

Countries are rushing to develop apps to assess the risk of one person infecting another, helping to isolate those who could spread the disease.

Like others in Europe, France has chosen short-range Bluetooth "handshakes,quot; among devices as the best approach, ruling out that the alternative of using location data pursued by some countries in Asia is intrusive.

But a debate has arisen over whether to record such contacts on individual devices or on a central server, which would be more directly useful to existing contact-tracking teams that work phones and knock on doors to warn those who may be at risk.

So far, France has opted for a "centralized,quot; approach, which would require Apple in particular to change the settings on its iPhones. The smartphone maker has refused to budge, although talks with the American company were ongoing, O said.



"France's health and technological sovereignty … is the freedom for our country to choose and not be limited by the choices of a large company, innovative and efficient as it is," wrote O.

France's top European partner, Germany, reversed course last week on the type of smartphone technology it wanted to use, backing an approach backed by Google and Apple along with a growing number of other European countries.

