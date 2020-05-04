coronavirus: European virus-tracking apps highlight battle for privacy – Latest news

Goodbye lockup, hello smartphone.

As governments compete to develop mobile tracking applications to help contain infections, the focus is on how officials will ensure users' privacy. The debate is especially urgent in Europe, which has been one of the most affected regions in the world, with almost 140,000 people killed by COVID-19.

However, the use of monitoring technology can evoke bitter memories of mass surveillance by totalitarian authorities across much of the continent.

In recent years, the European Union has led the way globally in protecting people's digital privacy, by introducing strict laws for technology companies and websites that collect personal information. Academic and civil liberties activists are now also pushing for greater protection of personal data in new applications.

Here is a look at the problems.

WHY AN APPLICATION?

European authorities, pressured to ease the blockade restrictions in place for months in some countries, want to make sure that infections do not increase once the confinements are over. One method is to track who infected people come into contact with and inform them of possible exposure so they can isolate themselves. Traditional methods involving in-person patient interviews are time-consuming and labor-intensive, so countries want an automated solution in the form of smartphone contact tracking applications. But there is a fear that new technology tracking tools may be a gateway to expanded surveillance.

EUROPEAN STANDARDS

The intrusive digital tools employed by Asian governments that successfully contained their virus outbreaks will not withstand scrutiny in Europe. EU residents appreciate their privacy rights, which is why mandatory apps, like the one in South Korea, that alert authorities if users leave their home, or location bracelets, like those used by Hong Kong, they just don't fly.

The contact tracking solution that attracts the most attention involves the use of low-energy Bluetooth signals on mobile phones to anonymously track users who come into prolonged contact with each other. Officials in western democracies say applications must be voluntary.

RIVAL DESIGNS

The battle in Europe has focused on competing systems for Bluetooth applications. A German-led project, pan-European proximity tracking to preserve privacy, or PEPP-PT, which received early support from 130 researchers, involves data uploaded to a central server. However, some academics worried about the risks of the project and lent their support to a project led by Switzerland, the Decentralized Proximity Tracking to Preserve Privacy, or DP3T.

Privacy advocates support a decentralized system because anonymous data is stored only on devices. Some governments are endorsing the centralized model because it could provide more data to aid decision-making, but nearly 600 scientists from more than two dozen countries have signed an open letter warning that this could, "through the advancement of the mission, to generate systems that would allow unprecedented surveillance of society in general. "

Apple and Google got into the fray endorsing the decentralized approach while revealing a joint effort to develop digital tools to fight viruses. The tech giants are rolling out a software interface so that public health agencies can integrate their apps with the iPhone and Android operating systems, and plan to launch their own apps later.

The EU Executive Commission warned that a fragmented approach to tracking applications harmed the fight against the virus and called for coordination, as it unveiled a digital "toolbox,quot; for member countries to build their applications.

BEYOND THE BORDERS

The approach Europe chooses will have broader implications beyond the practical level of developing tracking applications that work across borders, including those found in the EU.

"How we do this, what guarantees we put in place, what fundamental rights we observe very carefully,quot; will influence other places, said Michael Veale, a conference on digital rights at University College London that is working on the DP3T project. "Countries look to Europe and activists look to Europe," and they will expect the continent to adopt an approach that preserves privacy, he said.

COUNTRY BY COUNTRY

European countries have started to adopt the decentralized approach, including Austria, Estonia, Switzerland and Ireland. Germany and Italy are also adopting it, changing tactics after initially planning to use the centralized model.

But there are notable exceptions, increasing the risk that different applications will not be able to communicate with each other when users cross Europe's borders.

France, a member of the EU, wants its own centralized system, but is in a confrontation with Apple over a technical obstacle that prevents its system from being used with iOS. The government's digital minister wants it to be ready for testing in "real conditions,quot; before May 11, but a legislative debate on the application was delayed after scientists and researchers warned of surveillance risks.

Some non-EU members go their own way. Norway launched one of the first and most invasive applications, Smittestopp, which uses GPS and Bluetooth to collect data and upload it to central servers every hour.

Britain rejected the system that Apple and Google are developing because it would take too long, said Matthew Gould, CEO of the National Health Service digital unit that oversees its development. The British app is weeks away from being "technically ready,quot; for deployment, he told a parliamentary committee.

Later versions of the app would allow users to upload an anonymous list of people they've been in contact with and location data, to help draw a "social graph,quot; of how the virus spreads through contact, Gould said. .

Those comments raised alarm bells among British scientists and researchers, who warned last week in an open letter that they were not going too far by creating a data collection tool. "With access to the social graph, a bad actor (state, private sector, or hacker) could spy on citizens' real-world activities," they wrote.

Despite announcing plans to support European initiatives or develop its own app, Spain's intricate plan to undo one of the world's strictest containments does not include a tracking app. The health minister said the country will use applications when they are ready, but only if they "provide added value,quot; and not simply because other countries are using them.

