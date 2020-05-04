Coronavirus could survive in water – BGR

Research has shown that the coronavirus can survive in water for an extended period of time, but that does not mean that it poses a threat to the average person.

According to the EPA, no traces of the new coronavirus have been found in water supplies in the United States.

Wastewater treatment workers may be at higher risk, but the measures they already use to protect themselves from viruses and bacteria should also stop this virus.

We all know by now that the primary route of transmission for the new coronavirus is through the air. The drops that an infected person exhales, coughs, or sneezes can transmit the virus. A healthy person who breathes in those droplets or touches a contaminated surface and then rubs his or her eyes, nose, or mouth can easily become infected. But what happens when the virus enters the water?

Reliable studies on the new coronavirus and its interaction with water are scarce (well, nonexistent could be a better term), but as Forbes points out, there are a few things we know about how similar viruses handle water, and research on Coronavirus concentrations in wastewater give us a rough idea of ​​how dangerous this transmission route really is.

A study published in Water Research more than a decade ago focused on SARS, a disease caused by a different type of coronavirus and two "surrogate,quot; coronaviruses to determine how long they can survive in water. What the researchers determined was that the viruses still hit even after being in the water and sewage for "days to weeks."

That in itself sounds pretty scary, but the key here is that the water or wastewater containing the virus isn't necessarily dangerous on its own. It is when these liquids are turned into aerosols that they pose a risk to the public.

Furthermore, the actual number of viruses in any water source plays an important role in whether new infections are possible or not. An infected person who swims in a pool does not mean that the pool is now a coronavirus hot spot, especially if it has been properly chlorinated, which will kill the virus directly.

This also does not mean that we should be overly concerned with our water supplies. The EPA issued guidance stating that the risk to the water supply is low and that there is no reason to believe that drinking water can serve as a transmission route. Until now, the virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies anyway, so the fear is belied.

Those who face the greatest possible risk of coronavirus infection through water sources are those who work with sewage, which have been shown to contain the virus in areas where infected people reside. The CDC notes that the "standard practices,quot; that wastewater treatment workers already use should be enough to protect them from infection, but that means that workers follow those rules to begin with.

In any case, if you've been boiling tap water or drinking only bottled water because you fear it will somehow infect you, there is no evidence that doing so is helpful.

Image Source: Jeff Chiu / AP / Shutterstock