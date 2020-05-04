Cool AR demo shows how you can copy and paste a real life object – BGR

A new demo shows how Augmented Reality could allow users to copy a real-world object and paste it into their computer software.

Augmented reality has yet to become the game-changing feature that many people assumed it would be, but it's still too early to know how it will evolve in the coming years.

Meanwhile, companies like Google and Apple continue to invest heavily in RA.

The interesting thing about the tech space is that you often don't know what the next big thing will be. The coronavirus pandemic, for example, catapulted Zoom to a surprising level of popularity that had not been heard a few months ago. Incidentally, the explosive growth of Zoom users finally led Google and Facebook to increase their own video chat offerings.

On the other hand, many technologies that are advertised as the wave of the future never manage to have as great an impact as initially anticipated. 3D TVs and Apple's now-defunct 3D Touch are just two quick examples.

A current technology that has recently been advocated as a game changer is Augmented Reality. In recent years, companies like Apple and Google have begun implementing AR-related features in their mobile software, and you may recall the rumor that time and again it claims that Apple plans to introduce a pair of AR-powered glasses in the near future. .

While it remains to be seen whether AR will be as revolutionary as people claim, we are definitely starting to see an increase in people using technology in novel ways. More recently, programmer Cyril Diagne, as a research project, posted a video on Twitter demonstrating how AR can allow users to cut and paste their surroundings directly to a nearby computer with Photoshop, or any other type of document.

The demo can be seen below, and while I hesitate to call it a game changer, it's certainly more efficient than taking a photo, emailing it, downloading it, and then copying and pasting it into your workflow:

Again, it's only a demo at the moment, but it's certainly intriguing.

By the way, no one seems to be as excited about Augmented Reality as Apple CEO Tim Cook. Just a few years ago, Cook said AR was a core technology for Apple, adding that it has the potential to change both the game and the iPhone:

I am excited about augmented reality because, unlike virtual reality, it closes the world. AR allows people to be present in the world, but hopefully allows an improvement in what is currently happening. Most people don't want to shut themselves off from the world for a long period of time and today you can't do it because you get sick. With AR you can not be absorbed in something, but rather be part of your world, of your conversation. That has resonance.

With WWDC 2020 just around the corner, it's a safe bet that we'll see some new AR-related tools and software introduced as part of iOS 14.

Image Source: Ikea