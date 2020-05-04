Comedian reveals how he ripped off his way to watch Michael Jordan's 55-point game on MSG

In case you've been living under a rock, the documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; on ESPN has become a must-see television every Sunday night, largely due to a lack of sports in the midst of the pandemic. of COVID-19. Every weekend tremendously entertaining stories come out about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls and give fans something to talk about during the quarantine.

Comedian monday Gary Vider He shared his own personal story from Michael Jordan about how he and his father ripped off their way to see the Bulls play at Madison Square Garden numerous times between 1993 and 1997, including Jordan's famous "double nickel,quot; when he scored 55 points against the Knicks in 1995.

Vider, just a boy, pretended to be a reporter for Sports Illustrated for Kids while his father claimed he was the photographer. Neither claim was true, but the trick worked without fail every time. Vider and his father would receive the same credentials as actual reporters and would have access to the players for interviews. Of course, Vider never did anything with his dating, but he was still able to talk to the biggest stars in the NBA, which had to be an incredible experience for a child.

They had a close call when a real SI Kids reporter (an adult) appeared in Jordan's 55-point game, but Vider never told the reporter who he was, or rather, who he was pretending to be. What's even better (or worse) is that Vider managed to get into the Bulls' crowded locker room after the game, but the real SI Kids reporter didn't, because security had to limit the availability of the media.

Vider may not have published a story of his experience back then, but these photos helped tell a fairly neat story.