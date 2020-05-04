Colorado's health care option declined for this year, but effort continues

When a community faces a difficult problem, it can shed light on the challenges and gaps in society. One of those challenges is that too many people in Colorado lack access to affordable health care. Talking about the gaps and challenges in our healthcare system is not new territory for us: our components have some of the highest prices in the individual market and people across the state continue to see prescription drug prices soar. . We faced these challenges head-on, working for years to design the Colorado Healthcare Option we introduced in the legislature just over a month ago.

After a multi-year legislative process, months of direct meetings with stakeholders, and countless hours of drafting and amending the bill, the bill had its first hearing in the same week that the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in our mountain communities. This was an unpleasant coincidence that saw the same people struggling to pay for health care be the first to be affected by a life-threatening health care pandemic. Soon after, ski resorts closed, restaurants closed their doors, hospitals canceled elective surgeries, construction companies reduced their size, and accommodations went from 100% to 98%. At a time when having insurance was more critical than ever, people lost their jobs and access to health care. These devastating impacts on our communities highlight the need for the Colorado Option, a new and more affordable option on the market, now more than ever.

As the country approaches 20% unemployment, we are reminded that employment is more than a job. It is a social connection, a pattern for daily life and a sense of purpose; And, in the United States, it is the connection of many people to the security of health insurance for themselves and their families. In fact, 52% of Coloradoans' access to health care depends on having a job. Consider these numbers in the midst of a national health care emergency and it is difficult to argue that our health care system is not designed to fail many of our friends and neighbors. One more number: in the high country, unemployment is 50%.

We are proud of the bipartisan legislation that initiated the Colorado Option and we were hopeful that we would compromise with hospitals, insurers, doctors, nurses, patients, business owners and many others, not to mention our constituents they are overly burdened with health insurance. Costs: I would guide that bill through the House and Senate and up to the Governor's desk. Then on March 14, for the safety of the public, staff, and our colleagues, the Colorado General Assembly session was adjourned, putting the Colorado Option on hold.

We take our role as public servants very seriously, especially as we prepare to return to the Capitol to resume our work amid a public health emergency and economic crisis. We also take the work of drafting laws very seriously and believe in a transparent, public and accessible process. We believe the Colorado Option is the right policy and will help people across Colorado by increasing access to affordable health care. We also believe that a group of critical stakeholders [our nurses, pharmacists, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and hospital staff] cannot participate in a policy process while trying to deal with a global emergency. A successful Colorado Option needs input from our frontline workers and they must now focus on caring for patients and themselves. This bill was also about sharing stories of what it meant to lose your health care because you lost your job or had to sacrifice your child's college savings to pay the hospital bill. Right now, it's not wise to widely invite the public to come to the Capitol to share their stories while keeping everyone safe.

With that, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the Colorado Option from this year's session to ensure that those who the bill must serve and help can participate solidly in the process. We will continue to work not only on the Colorado Option for the next few months and years, but we will also strive to ensure that the healthcare industry is people-centered, not profit-focused, and will seek any possible solutions to support those who lose. medical care or simply lack access to it. In the coming months, we hope to safely meet around the meeting tables with all those who have an interest in the Colorado Option to make this policy work for Colorado and address the gap that COVID-19 has illuminated. Our state will soon have a Colorado Option, one that increases access to affordable health care. But now is not the right time to debate this legislation. In the meantime, be nice and take care of yourself and yours.

Kerry Donovan, Dylan Roberts and Chris Kennedy are members of the Colorado House of Representatives. Donovan represents District 5, Roberts represents District 26, and Kennedy represents District 23.