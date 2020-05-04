Colorado to face millions in fines for mental health violations

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado is on track to be fined by the millions as mentally ill people charged with crimes languish in jails awaiting services, an official said.

Figures from the Colorado Department of Human Services show that the number of the most seriously ill pre-trial detainees on a waiting list for restoration of skills doubled in mid-April, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Gazette reported on Saturday.

The delays are about to put the department in continuous violation of a federal government-imposed civil settlement that carries fines of up to $ 10 million per year.

"It is going to have a significant impact on fines for the state," said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health.

Werthwein did not provide an estimate of the fines the state is likely to pay this year, but said they will exceed the previously projected $ 2.5 million.

%MINIFYHTML27968f5e0b2ca8bfd41500379781a3e514%

Initially, state administrators were confident they could retain the fines at $ 2.5 million, citing progress, including reducing the waiting list for competition evaluations, Werthwein said.

The delays associated with the coronavirus pandemic derailed the state's ability to meet some court-ordered deadlines, particularly for inpatient restoration, he said.

The state Department of Human Services agreed in March 2019 to review its evaluation and treatment of those accused of mental crimes. The Colorado Disability Law sued in 2011 in federal court over years of widespread delays that kept people with mental illness behind bars waiting for services.

"We had the right trend, that's how I would put it," Werthwein said. "Unfortunately, since COVID-19, the waiting list went up."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.