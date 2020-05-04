CNN's Chris Cuomo was much sicker with coronavirus than he seemed – Up News Info

In Cuomo Prime Time On Monday night, host Chris Cuomo revealed that his guest, NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci checked on him daily when he was sick with coronavirus.

"I have spoken to you, almost without exception, every day," Cuomo said. “And you've been calling me out of personal concern to make sure I was fine, my wife was fine, my son was fine. Eleven o'clock at night. Later. Waiting for my show to end. Saturday. Sunday…"

The two have been friends since Cuomo was "almost a boy," according to Fauci. But that was not the main impetus for Fauci's records. "I was worried about you, that's the reason I kept calling," he told Cuomo.

"You were going through difficult times," Fauci said, revealing that Cuomo was much sicker than he appeared, even when the host was doing his nightly show from his basement while in quarantine.

"I don't think people were really experiencing or realizing how they were absorbing it to seem relatively normal. But when you finished the show, when we started chatting at 11, 11:30 at night, you were annihilated," Fauci revealed. . "Not only did you have acute difficulty with the virus replicating in you, but you had some of the side effects … fever, aches, lightheadedness."

"And even when you were viral negative," said the NIH director, "I was concerned. You did a great act in front of the television because they really annihilated you a lot. ”

"I was worried about you there for a while because we know, Fauci recalled," that there is a period of time in some people that you seem to be recovering, and suddenly things are really going wrong. "

"I appreciate it," Cuomo said to Fauci. "I really do."

Later, Cuomo said the only reason he shared the story of his late night visits with Fauci was that "I want people to know who they are getting into Tony Fauci … the real deal … I know first hand" .

Check out their conversation below.