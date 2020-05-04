Cinematography Guild says security officers on set may be required at all shows – Up News Info

A security officer on the set of every film and television production could be a key component in restarting programs during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the International Guild of Cinematographers, IATSE Local 600.

"I think what everyone is understanding is that this will be an evolving process," he said in his latest video message about the industry's preparations to return to work. “Decisions will have to be made every day, since we know more things medically and we practically know more things. And what we are defending is having someone on the set with the experience to make those decisions, such as a security officer to ensure that maximum security is guaranteed in every situation. "

"The ultimate goal is to have a national standard for security protocols that encompasses all genres and is applicable to all regions," said John Lindley, president of Local 600, which represents camera crews and advertisers. “Both within our industry and within our premises, the dominant conversation now is about how to return to work safely. The Local Safety Committee 600 has given its list of suggestions for safe working conditions for advertisers and cameramen to Rebecca and she will lead them to a broader conversation with the IA "- the International Alliance of Theater Employees.

"That conversation," said Rhine, "is taking place in the Joint Committee on Workplace Safety-Management, which is comprised of representatives from all local IAs and all unions in the entertainment industry, as well as industry representatives. Those conversations are taking two forms: One is a White Paper produced by a task force to inform state and local governments that we are ready to work, that we have protocols that will allow us to get our industry up and running again. The second are these small working groups that look at specific boat issues and begin to focus on the things that we will have to do for each individual boat to ensure safety. "

Formed in 1965, the Industry-wide Labor Administration Safety Committee, which has been implementing safety procedures for decades, is comprised of union, union, and manager representatives who research, write, and recommend guidelines for safety practices in the set.

Many of the industry reboot conversations envision smaller production teams, at least early in the reopening. But Rhine said this could pose a problem later in terms of getting large numbers of its members, and other industry workers, back to work. “One of the real risks at a time like this is that much less staffed workflows take hold, and we don't want to allow that to happen because we believe you can create an absolutely safe workplace, with fewer people, if you plan and move people and you're smart and proactive. "

Lindley also told members that Local 600 "is already starting to hear more and more about commercial productions and smaller shows," and urged members to notify the guild of any jobs that have been offered. "If a salesperson contacts you or someone they know about the job, report the job; it's incredibly important right now. And if they're issuing their own sets of security protocols from different production companies, include those with the work report. Because many of these security protocols are inadequate and we need to know about them. "

"We can't keep him safe unless we know what's going on in his workplace," said Rhine, noting that the guild is also on the lookout for "remote programs" currently being filmed during the pandemic, often with non-union artists or workers themselves who act as cameramen. "We are tracking the work that is being done even during social distancing and orders to stay home," he said. "There is some confusion about whether the stay-at-home orders are being implemented correctly. But what I can say is this: When we hear about the work being done, we want to make sure that the staffing levels for that job are appropriate for the work, that the core team is compensated for the work. And we are filing claims and making people pay for that work. "

A footnote in the video message states that "Due to security concerns, this video was not filmed by a Local 600 camera operator. A member of the List of Health Conservators will be paid." The Health Preservers List is a list of Local 600 members who are missing a few hours to qualify for their benefits.

Lindley also noted that "although it has only been a couple of months since the shutdown started, it is affecting people who were quite strong at first. It is wearing down that this continues and the uncertainty brings anxiety, and we still do not know when it will end everything. But what we do know is that this conversation about safety protocols responds to the need, on behalf of employers and our members, to return to work, and we will return to work. Because if we stay together, we will get through it together. " .

