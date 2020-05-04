Christina Davis joins Starz as president of original programming – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Former CBS drama director Christina Davis has joined Starz as president of original programming. She succeeds Carmi Zlotnik, who left the position of Programming President of the premium cable network in January.

Overseeing Starz's original roster, Davis will report to the company's President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, who led the extensive executive search and considered several candidates before naming Davis.

The CBS student, who is highly regarded in the creative community, be tasked with leading the Starz programming and development team.This marks a return to the executive ranks of Davis, who had partnered with writer and producer Michael Seitzman at Maniac Productions for the past two and a half years by virtue of a general agreement at ABC Studios. With her experience as a network development executive and a prominent Latina in the television business, Davis is a suitable choice to lead the position under the creativity of Starz mandate to produce premium content for women and diverse audiences.

During her nearly 20 years on CBS, including 11 as co-director / director of drama series development, Davis was involved in the development of CSI and NCIS franchises and other successful series like The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Elementary, Mistress Secretary, Scorpion, Bull and MacGyver

"Christina has established an impressive track record in developing successful and quality drama series and building fruitful and lasting relationships within the creative community that I believe will allow us to fully execute on the creative vision that we have established for Starz," she said. Hirsch. "She is a welcome addition to the leadership team and we look forward to bringing her talents and experience to produce the best in class premium content that will resonate with the public and continue to elevate the platform worldwide."

Davis joined CBS in 1997 as an assistant to then-head of drama development Nina Tassler, rising through the ranks to become vice president and co-head of drama in 2007 after interim directing the department for the previous season. Two years later, Davis was named EVP Drama Development and became the head of online solo drama, a post she kept until her 2017 departure.

“I am very excited to join the amazing Starz team. This is a company that I greatly admire for its critically acclaimed series, as well as the way Jeff has led the growth of his global audience, through traditional linear television and the rapid expansion of the Starz app, "he said. Davis "I am grateful for the opportunity to help guide such an extraordinary network into an exciting new period of growth and I look forward to working with the best creators on television to tell bold and engaging stories that audiences will truly be passionate about."

At Maniac Productions, Seitzman and Davis developed and sold various drama projects to stream, stream, and wire. The duo recently walked out of their ABC Studios deal after discussions with the studio that started before the current coronavirus pandemic.

"Christina and I have been close friends for over a decade and have worked collaboratively in various capacities during those years, most recently at our company, Maniac Productions," said Seitzman. "She is one of the most talented people I've ever worked with, and I can't begin to describe how excited I am about this next chapter of hers."

Davis, a former honoree of the Image Foundation's "powerful and influential Latinos in the entertainment industry", is on the Board of Directors of HRTS and Girls Inc. Davis is also a member of the Advisory Board of the National Association of Diverse Women of Latino Independent Producers at Media Forum. She was represented in the deal by attorney Karl Austen.