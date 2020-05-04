Chris Hemsworth is too violent to be sexy in checkout: review

Screenshot: Netflix

There is a certain type of action movie that I find deeply comforting, a category of entertainment that I have dubbed the "President's Protection Plot" in my mind. Presidents, however, play a minimal role in these films, in addition to hanging out and being generally benign and good and worthy of life. Instead, the film focuses on a person practiced in sanctioned killings. This person, say a secret service agent or a bodyguard, must protect another, more important person, often a head of state, in extremely difficult conditions. The bad boys in these movies are always very bad, whether they're North Korean mercenaries (Olympus has fallen), foreign arms dealers (London has fallen) or US arms dealers (Angel has fallen), to cover a single trilogy, and too they are very good at their jobs.

Not only do they fire a sniper shot, but they enact carefully orchestrated plans to topple the government, break through the gates onto the White House lawn, invade Air Force One, blow up the Capitol, and simultaneously execute 20 heads of state. The handsome white man's bodyguard (they are, without exception, handsome white men) must conquer an entire army unaided, in a song and dance routine that conveniently helps him solve some personal problems. Although these films involve a very specific set of circumstances, they are ubiquitous, presumably constructed by an algorithm in a national laboratory so that they are abundant. In times of great duress, I have no problem finding a different one to watch every night, as I have for almost a month, searching for "action movies like Patriotic games"And getting into another murder movie but with a heart on my list.

It's obvious what the narrative provides: a simple sense of right and wrong, a government that is generally trustworthy in its essence, at least once you murder all the secret agents, and the basic primary thrill of seeing a human perform impossible physical feats with the guarantee, improbable, that everything will end well. So when Up News Info's culture editor asked someone to look Extraction, a Netflix movie starring Chris Hemsworth, a different Chris, more Australian than the bodyguard of White house downstairs, but famous, nevertheless, as an independent mercenary hired to rescue Ovi, the kidnapped son of a powerful drug trafficker, he trusted my ability to find joy in the fiance "intestinal blow escapism. "Adrenaline, after all, is an unlimited delight. Fans were thrilled with an 11-minute long single-chase chase scene choreographed like a ballet. Twitter promised wit and a level of self-awareness: the character. Hemsworth, a man named Tyler Rake, breaks a man's head with a garden tool, the rake.

I can't tell you much about the rake scene, because if it happens, I miss it, probably as I stop the movie every 10 minutes to prepare for the next excruciating stretch. There is very little entertainment in a film that delights in shady acts of violence. The limit, I discovered, exists.

Spoilers ahead.

Extraction It begins with Hemsworth on a bridge, bruised, bloody, and potentially dying. The corpses of what appears to be an entire army surround him. It is unclear where the movie will go after killing the star in the first few minutes. We will soon move to a flashback, with configuration. The bridge, it is explained, is Hemsworth's route out of Dhakar, where he traveled to rescue Ovi, the teenage son of a drug trafficker, who was kidnapped by another drug trafficker bent on revenge and humiliation. Ovi's father, however, is in prison and has fallen through hard times and cannot pay a team of professional mercenaries to rescue his son.

However, he is powerful enough to scare his substitutes with enough death and destruction that his terrified main henchman devises a plan to hire Hemsworth's crew and take them out of the final payment, which seems like it should work fine! Therefore, Hemsworth's journey to the bridge is, in fact, a moral undertaking: will he rescue the child and give up his salary? Or ensure your own safety and dispose of it for safety outside the city limits. The bridge is a metaphor … of something.

Here are some things that happen in Extraction: A teenager is shot in the forehead. A small child is thrown to death from a roof. Another teenager is forced to cut his fingers. ("I recommend the left (hand), so you can still hold a gun," says his captor.) Rocket launchers are launched into cars. Bullets are fired into the necks of people holding rocket launchers. After being run over by a truck, a rescuer puts the broken nose back in place and releases a mouthful of blood. Hemsworth shoots and stabs and sends bullets into the fleshy space between the crash helmets and the bulletproof vests; It hits this spot so frequently that when the aforementioned 11-and-a-half minute single shot sequence occurs, I was no longer surprised by its precision.

At one point, one of Hemsworth's most treacherous colleagues suggests that he murder the boy and escape intact. "The best thing you can do right now is … put a bullet in his brain," he implores. The configuration implies that the suggestion is bad, but it is not entirely illogical. Two armies have been dispatched, one to protect Ovi, the other to return him to his kidnapper, and both are filled with individuals acting out of fear of punishment or violence that any of the drug traffickers could enact if they fail in their task. For the hundredth or thousandth murder, seeing Hemsworth nonchalantly hit an artery at close range for a satisfying little explosion, I began to wonder if the boy's life really was worth it. In Extraction, Violence exists as much as in life, triggered from afar by powerful people, represented by those too fearful not to comply. It's hard to find an escapism in something so close to home.