Chris Brown's clip with baby Aeko has amazed fans

Chris Brown shared new images on his social media account with his baby Aeko. People can't get enough of it as you'll see below!

Check out the short clip that Chris posted on his social media account that surprised his fans. The video is republished by The Shade Room.

One follower said, "He's very sleepy. 'He is trying to hold back the yawn,' and someone else wrote," And speaking of that, he's not that baby man, he looks like that man. "

Another commenter said it "looks like,quot; boy if you don't get that camera out of my face, "and another follower posted this message:" You better not say anything negative about this sweet boy. "

One commenter said "He is really so cute he was nervous in the first half," and another follower said, "Yes,quot; I woke up in Chris Brown's body "it was a person! OMG. & # 39;

Someone else said, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but whatever you're going through, it's your fault," and a follower posted this message: "He just finished trampling the yard, he received questions."

One commenter wrote: ‘That baby looks so much like him that he has a lighter skin tone that everyone wants to hate right now,’ and someone else said, Ese That baby has Chris's face! It really seems like it's in his feelings. "

Chris's mom has also been in the headlines a lot lately. Ammika Harris, Aeko's mother, has been sharing all kinds of photos on social media.

Ammika has been enthusing fans with the last photo shoot she just had.

Chris Brown's mom, posed in lingerie, and shared many photos on her social media account of her choice.

People appreciated her amazing looks, and many fans said that she is incredibly impressive.



