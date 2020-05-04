Chloe Sevigny was seen bringing home the newborn first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic

Instagram

A representative of the actress of & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; He confirmed that the 45-year-old girl and her art gallery director boyfriend welcomed a healthy baby.

Chloe Sevigny you can now add mother to your resume. Less than four months after going public with her first pregnancy, the actress plays Dr. Alex Lowe in "American horror story: Hotel "was caught on camera cradling her newborn baby while dating her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in New York City.

The photos, taken on Monday, May 4, gave a strong indication that the 45-year-old woman was likely to bring her baby home directly from the hospital. She still wore a hospital bracelet around her wrist while holding her firstborn close to her. Her 38-year-old boyfriend carried a suitcase with him. Both wore protective mask and gloves.

Chloe Sevigny in New York with her first child

A representative of Chloe has confirmed that the "Queen & Slim"The actress did indeed welcome her first child. In a statement to the press, her representative simply said," Everyone is healthy and happy. "Details on the baby's birth or gender have yet to be shared.

Chloe debuted her growing belly for the first time in early January 2020. At the time, she was seen kissing and hugging her art gallery director boyfriend while she was in the Big Apple. Days later, she used Instagram to share artistic maternity photos taken by her "The dead do not die"director Jim Jarmusch.

In March, the "Boys do not Cry"The actress weighed in on the New York Presbyterian Hospitals announcement of a ban on couples and visitors in the delivery room due to the coronavirus pandemic." I hope that all families who hope to find some calm. Today's news in New York was very distressing for everyone, "she wrote in an Instagram post that saw her cradling her pregnant belly while wearing a veil.

While she seemed calm in the social media post, Chloe admitted in an interview with The Cut that the ban actually gave her a panic attack. "They told me that Sinisa, my boyfriend, would not be allowed to come to the delivery. I had a panic attack and was crying uncontrollably," he confessed.

"I have a doula, and she called me really terrified. She is supposed to be calm in the storm, so hearing her really furious made it even more terrifying," added the Academy Award-nominated actress.