Chinese Kitty denies Lil Tjay's claim that they slept together

The former star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; He gets involved back and forth with rapper & # 39; Pop Out & # 39; after the former intervenes in the latter's drama with Rubi Rose.

Chinese kitten aka Taylor Hing has been involved in a social media dispute with Lil tjay after she stepped into her drama with Rubi Rose. Knowing what happened between the South Bronx rapper and the Atlanta-based star, the former reality TV star is glad she was never romantically or sexually involved with Tjay.

While making her claim, Kitty exposed Tjay's DMs to her in the past. She shared a screenshot showing that the "Brothers" spitter texted her at least 4 times in an attempt to bond with her, but did not respond. "I'm glad I dodged it," he wrote of the screenshot.

But Tjay begged them to differ. Responding to Kitty's claim, she said in an Instagram video that she had sex with the raptor "Kitty Bandz" at her Atlanta home with her son present. "Why don't you tell the world how I screwed you up in bed with your son in the room," he said in the video.

Kitty then applauded Tjay, calling her claim as a limit. "… you will not cover my name … however, send them receipts since you swear you did," he wrote on Instagram Stories, explaining that his house has 3 rooms, which means that there would be no reason for his son was in the same room.

"A fucking wish that I might have a chance to be by my side. In your dreams, bozo. You're a complete stalker. Who's really looking for an influence. You wake up wishing you could be with shit. Me," she continued, shooting at him. "N *** a wish that had the opportunity to even be in my bed. Or even next to my son. Are you stupid?"

In another video, Tjay accused Kitty of pursuing "influence" with her exposure of her DMs and stated that her situation with Rubi had nothing to do with Kitty. Responding to Tjay's claim, Kitty shared her own videos in which she denied sharing the screenshot for influence and asked the 19-year-old rapper to admit that he was chasing her, but she did not "entertain" him.

Meanwhile, Tjay's exchange with Rubi also continued, and the latter criticized him on Twitter. When the first asked the second to "stop the Capp", since he had paid for his flight back home, she detailed what caused her anger at him: "We knew each other since last year. Be his girlfriend. Finally I say yes and I'm coming for his birthday Bc, he said he never had a real one. He got a chef to cook, deada ** he went out of my way for a ***. I caught him with a fan of MINE, so he wanted to leave " .

Tjay has admitted in his own video that Rubi was angry at him after seeing his text messages with another woman.