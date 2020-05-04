China teases reaction to US coronavirus USA In an animated video – Up News Info

China's state-run media agency Xinhua News has released a video taunting the US government's response. USA To the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted on his YouTube channel, Once upon a time there was a virus features two lego-like characters, one a Chinese warrior and the other the Statute of Liberty, who have an exchange about the progression of the virus.

"We discovered a new virus," says the Chinese character. "And that?" It is the response of the American character.

"It's dangerous" complies with "it's just a flu", and "staying home" complies with "it's violating human rights", with a similar change during the runtime of 1.46.

Xinhua News is run by the Chinese government and is considered its propaganda outlet, therefore, the critical take of the United States is not surprising.

To be clear, the Lego company has confirmed that it did not participate in the video, releasing a statement to Business Insider in which it said it was not involved in any way.

The video has more than a million views on YouTube and millions more on social media channels.

While the United States' reaction, specifically Trump's, to the virus has been mocked quite regularly (see disinfectant "confusion"), China has also faced criticism for allegedly minimizing the virus initially, covering the scope of its infections, and use draconian measures to enforce your blockade.

Although there may be a shortage of animated films vying for this year's award season due to the industry shutdown, don't expect this one to be on the run.