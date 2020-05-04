China hid the severity of the coronavirus to accumulate supplies, according to the DHS report – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – US officials believe China covered the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, and how contagious the disease is, to stock up on the necessary medical supplies to respond to it, intelligence documents show.

Chinese leaders "intentionally concealed the severity,quot; of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page intelligence report from the Department of Homeland Security dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration intensified its criticism of China, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the country was responsible for the spread of the disease and must be held accountable.

The sharpest rhetoric coincides with administration critics who say the government's response to the virus was slow and inadequate. Political opponents of President Donald Trump accused him of lashing out at China, a geopolitical enemy but a critical trade partner of the United States, in an attempt to deflect criticism in his country.

Not classified but marked "for official use only,quot;, the DHS analysis states that while minimizing the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies. He tried to cover it up "by denying export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying the provision of his trade data," the analysis said.

The report also says that China stopped informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus "was contagious,quot; for much of January, so it could order medical supplies from abroad, and that its imports of facial masks, surgical gowns and gloves increased considerably.

Those conclusions are based on the 95% probability that China's changes in imports and export behavior were not within the normal range, according to the report.

China informed the WHO of the outbreak on December 31. The US Centers for Disease Control was contacted. USA On January 3 and publicly identified the pathogen as a new coronavirus on January 8.

Chinese authorities silenced doctors who warned about the virus early on and repeatedly downplayed the threat of the outbreak. However, many of the Chinese government's missteps appear to have been due to bureaucratic hurdles, tight controls on information, and officials who hesitate to report bad news. There is no public evidence to suggest that it was an intentional plot to buy the world's medical supplies.

In a tweet on Sunday, the president appeared to blame US intelligence officials. USA For not clarifying before how dangerous a possible outbreak of coronavirus could be. Trump has been defensive about whether he failed to act after receiving early warnings from intelligence officials and others about the coronavirus and its potential impact.

"Intelligence just informed me that I was correct and that they did NOT bring up the CoronaVirus issue until the end of January, just before I banned China from the United States," Trump wrote without citing details. "Also, they only talked about the virus in a very non-threatening way, or actually."

Trump had previously speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus due to some sort of horrible "mistake,quot;. His intelligence agencies say they are still examining a notion put forth by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident in a Chinese laboratory.

Speaking on ABC on "This Week,quot; Sunday, Pompeo said he had no reason to believe the virus was deliberately spread. But he added: "Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running inferior quality laboratories."

"These are not the first times that we have had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese laboratory," Pompeo said. “And so, as the intelligence community continues to do its work, they should continue to do it and check to be sure, I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan. "

The secretary of state appeared to refer to previous outbreaks of respiratory viruses, such as SARS, that started in China. His comment may be seen as offensive in China. Still, Pompeo repeated the same statement hours later, via tweet on Sunday afternoon.

Experts say the virus naturally arose in bats, making it clear they believe it was not man-made. Many virologists say the chance that the outbreak was caused by a laboratory accident is very low, although scientists are still working to determine a point where it may have jumped from animals to humans.

Beijing has repeatedly rejected accusations by the United States that the outbreak was the fault of China, pointing to many missteps by US officials in their own fight against the outbreak. China's public announcement on January 20 that the virus was person-to-person transmissible left the US. USA Almost two months to prepare for the pandemic, during which the US government. USA He was unable to reinforce medical supplies and deployed faulty test kits.

"The US government has ignored the facts, diverted public attention and has vowed to pass the buck in an attempt to shirk its responsibility for incompetence in fighting the epidemic," the spokesman for the Friday said. Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang.

