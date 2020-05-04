"Child's Problems,quot; Resurface in Middle Age – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have a boy problem! Ugh, I don't think I've said that since I was 20 years old.

Now I am 40 years old and until I met him just three months ago, I decided that I would be single forever. He was fine with that. Then it came. It was an instant attraction for both of us. He approached me and we fell in love immediately.

We exchanged numbers and texted non-stop for two days until we were both available for a "suitable date." It was one of those great first dates. Do you remember those We closed the restaurant. We talk about everything, from work to current events, to where we see each other in five years.

The next night, I met her 9 year old daughter, and a couple of weeks later, I met her best friend and her husband.

We were officially a couple and we were making big plans. You couldn't keep us apart. Then he distanced himself. He asked me to be patient with him because he was falling fast and he was scared. I didn't hear from him for about a week, then I got a random "how are you,quot; message in the middle of the day. I replied, then nothing else. Silent radio. That was a few weeks ago and now he's back, acting like nothing is wrong. I want to ask you about it. I want to know where we are, but I don't want to scare him.

I really think he cares about me and wants this as much as I do. HELP! – S

Dear ones: Passionate speed often collides with a kind of nascent terror relationship with equal force. What happens next, however, will help set the stage for the rest of your relationship.

He (and you) made a rookie mistake by bringing your little daughter into the mix. Knowing the child of a single parent is something you should do perhaps three months later, not the day after your dream date. Yes, it was moving too fast. You were too.

His actions and his absence should now be the subject of deep and honest conversation. Is it someone who cuts and runs when stressed, confused, scared, or insecure? Was he in another relationship that he was dating during his distant time? Was your daughter scared at the idea that he was dating seriously? Can you talk endlessly about current work and events, but not describe your own feelings in any detail? You will find out.

If you really like this boy (obviously you are), you should be brave enough to describe your own feelings and concerns, and ask any questions you want to ask, without fear of scaring him. If a calm and direct conversation about your budding relationship scares you, then it may not be (currently) available to you. Understand that this single father is already in an important relationship with his son.

Dear Amy: I live in a suburban area with big houses and big lots between them.

Now that spring has come, I am spending as much time outside as possible, working in the garden. Gardening is my passion: I spend most of the winter planning my garden beds and going through the seed catalogs.

The other day, one of my neighbors called me and (more or less) criticized me for violating the area's "shelter in place,quot; order.

Honestly, I was so shocked that I didn't know how to respond. Now I wonder if I have somehow done something wrong.

Can you weigh

– Growing gardener

Dear gardener: Grow up in peace, my friend.

Digging in the ground on your own plot, while maintaining a healthy distance from others, does not expose you, or anyone else, to the coronavirus. Plus, if you expand your efforts to add a few extra rows of vegetables, you'll have healthy foods to eat and share the harvest time.

Dear Amy: In response to the current COVID crisis, I would like to share the following observation: I think people are becoming "more than …" If they were kind, thoughtful, and prone to being loving before, now they are more. They are finding ways to help and those who need help, be it sharing their time, money or kindness.

And those of us who were angry, scared, and suspicious before, sadly, are now "more."

– Larry

Dear Larry: This is cunning. I will carry your wisdom with me for a long time.

