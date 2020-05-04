Check out the best-dressed stars for the Grace the Met gala

There are red carpets and then there are Met Gala red rugs

For so many fans of pop culture, the first Monday in May is one of the most glamorous and fashionable nights in New York.

But due to the Coronavirus In a pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art understandably announced in March that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely.

While we'll have to wait a while to see celebrities dissect the theme of About Time: Fashion and Duration, we couldn't help but hold the annual event that brings together athletes, politicians, musicians, actors, and more public figures.

We decided to take a trip down the memory path and collect the many familiar faces that have shown their support for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And yes, we did everything possible to choose the most fabulous, creative and unforgettable looks of the last decades.

Since Lady Gaga and Rihanna to Princess Diana and Joan Rivers, it is time to applaud the attendees who captivated us with their appearance.