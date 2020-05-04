Check out OMG's best-known gala looks of all time

When fashion meets art.

There is nothing as magical as Met Gala. It is the only night that celebrities and people in society bring glitter and glamor to the red carpet. Being basic and subtle is not part of the dress code!

If anything, the Met Ball is a place where the stars spread their peacock wings and show off their luxurious and larger than life designs. We guarantee that you will see a parade of incredible pieces that deserve to be exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Case in point: Rihannadreamy couture set of Guo Pei that impressed everyone in 2015.

The singer lit up the room in a bright yellow fur-lined cape that wrapped the 16-foot train around the red carpet. An entire team surrounded the pop star to keep the train intricately embroidered with the best look.

Agent Pro's RiRi's fuchsia corset and gold helmet tied the entire lewk.