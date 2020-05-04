Check out OMG's best-known gala looks of all time

When fashion meets art.
There is nothing as magical as Met Gala. It is the only night that celebrities and people in society bring glitter and glamor to the red carpet. Being basic and subtle is not part of the dress code!
If anything, the Met Ball is a place where the stars spread their peacock wings and show off their luxurious and larger than life designs. We guarantee that you will see a parade of incredible pieces that deserve to be exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Case in point: Rihannadreamy couture set of Guo Pei that impressed everyone in 2015.
The singer lit up the room in a bright yellow fur-lined cape that wrapped the 16-foot train around the red carpet. An entire team surrounded the pop star to keep the train intricately embroidered with the best look.
Agent Pro's RiRi's fuchsia corset and gold helmet tied the entire lewk.
Another important moment that stopped everyone on their way? Lady GagaAssume the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion,quot;. The Oscar winner put on a show with her dramatic dress changes … that happened on the red carpet!
Also, she came prepared with unique accessories and accessories that matched each outfit.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here when it comes to unforgettable styling moments at the Met Gala.
Take a stroll down memory lane and see all the OMG looks to go to the star-studded event over the years.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna It makes everyone gasp as he enters the room in this bright yellow couture piece at the 2015 event. It's the legendary Guo Pei design that took everyone's breath away.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Solange
The 33-year-old star brings a fashion fantasy to the annual extravaganza. From the otherworldly pattern to the fan-shaped structure of her dress, this is one to remember!
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
The model makes a fashion statement, literally! Celebrating Chanel at the 2005 gala, Karolina draws attention in her red-hot "I Love You,quot; dress.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Christina Ricci
This is not your basic LBD. The actress is blown away by her goth-glam design, which features massive tulle, a sheer bodice, and a spider pattern.
Photograph by Rabbani and Solimene / WireImage.com
Valletta Amber
Looking like royalty! The supermodel follows the theme in 2004: Dangerous Links: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century. From her imposing wig to her massive earrings and voluminous padded bottom, she pulls out all the stops.
Richard Corkery / NY Daily News via Getty Images
Princess Diana
Princess Diana She makes us grab our pearls in her simple yet eye-catching Dior navy dress at the 1996 fashion event.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Lady Gaga
The pop star puts on a show with her dramatic dress changes … she does on the red carpet! From her bright and bold outfits to her larger than life accessories, this is one of the books.
Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic
Beyoncé
One word: iconique! the Homecoming star makes people ooh and aah with its dazzling (and barely present) design by Givenchy.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Cara Delevigne
In 2018, the supermodel follows the theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination) with a cheeky Dior design that looks like a confession box. From the cross stitch pattern to the peek-a-boo material, this takes us to church!
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Katy Perry
Red Hot! the American idol The judge lights up the room in her deep red gown, matching veil, and elegant headdress.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Diana Ross
Diana Ross It is the definition of glamor at the 1981 event in her lively and voluminous dress.
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
The actress transports us to a different moment with her version of the 2006 theme: AngloMania: Tradition and transgression in British fashion.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Gigi hadid
The 25-year-old supermodel exudes elegance and grace at the 2018 ceremony, with its dazzling, ethereal design. If anything, her gown looks like stained glass windows with multi-colored jewelry embellishments.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Flower Power! Ashley sashays on the red carpet in a flashy dress. From the rose bouquet to the body-hugging corset, the supermodel stuns at the 2017 event.
John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Cardi B
Let's take a moment of silence for this exaggerated and angelic ensemble. Rapper "Press,quot; appears and performs for the 2018 event.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Elegant and chic! The 23-year-old supermodel hits the red carpet in a cat outfit she stops showing. The tight piece draws everyone's attention … and it's easy to see why.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo dazzles in a slime-worthy piece featuring pure material, a body-hugging structure, and a fiery dragon design, made from red, black, and silver jewelry (of course!).
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Zendaya
the Euphoria The actress blinds us with her silver head-to-toe ensemble, featuring armor-shaped pieces, diamond embellishment, and chainmail cuffs.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Hate or love, this custom Givenchy dress is unforgettable! the keeping up with the Kardashians Star shows off her growing belly with her romantic long-sleeved design, which features an explosion of flowers.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Halle Berry
Damn heat! The Oscar winner pulls out all the fashionable stops for the special occasion in her pure and stunning dress. Massive flowers and gold accents are a chef's kiss.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Celebrating the afternoon Alexander McQueen, the legendary supermodel walks the red carpet in a charming feather gown.
Philip Ramey / Corbis via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
the Go ahead the alum dazzles in her royal blue gown, which features fringed beads, a delicate floral design and a dazzling bodice.
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Blake Lively
the Simple favor The actress takes a fashion risk and is worth it! From his gold headdress to intricate embroidery and beads to the largest train in life, this lewk takes our breath away.
James Devaney / WireImage.com
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron She looks effortlessly elegant in her spectacular black dress at the 2004 fashion event. Her luxurious fuzzy boa and large diamond necklace unite her ensemble.
James Devaney / WireImage
Cate Blanchett
Gilded in gold! The Hollywood star looks statuesque in her striking fringe dress. It is simply stunning.
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com
drew Barrymore
Barrymore brings the drama to the 2006 gala in her body-hugging lace gown. The pointy bridal line and her vibrant red lip make it even more daring.
