Channing Tatum has been on Raya since he separated from Jessie J

Channing Tatum has been on the dating app Raya since her separation from Jessie J? That the question on many people's minds now after the topic was addressed in an upcoming article in the InTouch Weekly issue of May 11, 2020. According to the article, Tatum has been on Raya and many people do not believe that the actor from Magic Mike is going to be single for a long time. Raya is a celebrity dating app that only accepts less than ten percent of those who apply to join. It is considered the dating app for the elite and you actually have to ask for approval in order to use it. Not only can anyone date celebrities like Channing Tatum and there is a thorough investigative process to gain approval.

Channing made the headlines in January when TMZ reported that he was on Raya after his separation from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two have had a highly controversial divorce and custody battle and, over time, had an on-and-off relationship with Jessie J. The two recently separated, and are now said to have returned to the dating app.

A source spoke to In Touch and stated the following.

"He wasted no time. He says he's just looking for friends, but come on. He's desperate to meet someone new because he misses Jessie J. and hates being alone."

Some also suspect that Channing is not very happy with the fact that Jenna Dewan has moved on with Steve Kazee, who continually falls in love with Jenna as they publicly fawn and passed out. The two have publicly declared the true love of their lives and have just celebrated the birth of their son Callum Michael Kazee.

Channing and Jenna share their daughter Everly, who is celebrating her seventh birthday on May 31, 2020.

