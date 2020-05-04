Center for Cultural Power presents Writers Scholarship for Disruptors – Up News Info

Jill Soloway's Center for Cultural Power and 5050by2020 have selected all 10 artists for their The Disruptors Fellowship scholarship. The scholarship supports emerging television writers of color who also identify as transgender, non-binary, disabled, and have been or are currently undocumented. The program seeks to change the status quo in Hollywood by directly investing in artists who have been impacted by systems of oppression and are working to find solutions.

Cohorts selected for the Disruptors scholarship

The Center for Cultural Power



The Disruptors Fellowship was originally planned to be a 14-week in-person program in Los Angeles, but due to the pandemic, it will now be a virtual program.

"This time in our lives more than ever, we need to hear diverse and inclusive voices, and the timing of the scholarship could not be more fortuitous," said Favianna Rodríguez, President of the Center for Cultural Power. "We are fortunate to be able to select from a wealth of talent and hope that our peers will interrupt Hollywood to tell compelling and important stories."

"This scholarship is unprecedented in Hollywood, where most diversity scholarships do not include disability or transgender identity on their list of qualifiers and virtually all are limited to US citizens," said Jill Soloway, co-founder of 5050by2020. "I am honored to support these emerging writers and their work."

The scholarship includes master classes, professional development, professional workshops, and individual tutoring from industry professionals. Masterclass mentors and instructors include Soloway, Rafael Agustin (Jane the virgin), Katherine Beattie (NCIS: New Orleans), Trey Callaway (Rush Hour, CSI: NY), Sam Catlin (Preacher, Breaking Bad), Shantira Jackson (Saved by the Bell reboot, busy tonight), Thomas Page McBee (The L word, tales of the city), Ryan O’Connell (Special) Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe) and Jenny Yang (Last man standing busy tonight)

Below are the cohorts selected for the scholarship.

DISABILITY COHORT

Jacquelyn Revere

Natalia Provatas

Roma Murphy

COHORT WITHOUT DOCUMENTATION / PREVIOUSLY WITHOUT DOCUMENTATION

Armando Ibañez

Kryzz Gautier

Set Hernández Rongkilyo

Tamara Yajia

TRANSPORT AND NON-BINARY COHORT

D’Lo

Rooster river

Yasmin Almanaseer