Celina Powell Sports Neck Brace after being hit by Tory Lanez's ex-girlfriend

The Instagram model was allegedly attacked by rapper Kaylin Garcia's rumored ex-girlfriend when she approached and harassed him outside his Miami condo on Friday, April 1.

Celina Powell has a message for her attacker after she was allegedly hit by Tory LanezKaylin García's ex-girlfriend. On Monday, May 4, the model visited her Instagram page to share a video of her wearing a brace while being pushed in a wheelchair.

Rocking a black tank top that revealed a series of her tattoos, she calmly sipped a drink from a white cup as a gray blanket in her lap covered her legs. Apparently confident that things will go her way at trial, she wrote in the caption, "See you in court, bitch."

Celina suffered the injury after being involved in an altercation outside of Tory's Miami condo building on Friday, May 1. A source tells TMZ that it was the social media personality who reached out and started harassing the rapper. The two reportedly have an unpleasant story, and Celina allegedly once boasted of taking her money and allegedly leaked her personal number online. However, they had never met in person before the altercation, although they live in the same building.

The site also previously reported that Tory confronted Celina and attempted to pick up her phone. She claimed that when she tried to walk away, Kaylin, who is a "Love & Hip Hop" cast member and was rumored to be romantically involved with the host of "Quarantine Radio" in the past, approached her from behind and attacked her. . .

Celina told police that Kaylin put an arm around her shoulder and neck and threw her to the ground. He also said in the report that Kaylin tried to kick her but was able to turn around and get up.

Kaylin then reportedly climbed onto Tory's Bentley and left with her bodyguard. According to the report, there are surveillance footage showing Tory entering her journey, but not the altercation.

Celina said she passed out during the assault and when she woke up she suffered severe bruising with back and neck pain. She refused medical attention at the scene, but then received hospital treatment for her injuries. He provided a photo of his bruised legs, allegedly from the attack, to TMZ.

No arrests have been made so far, as the site notes that Kaylin is the suspect in the incident, not Tory.