Cecily Strong considers Governor Gretchen Whitmer & # 39; Super Cool Woman & # 39; for sending you his Michigan beer

Days after Whitmer pointed out the mistake in his & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; sketch, Strong reveals that the parodying politician has generously sent him a care package that included beer and goodies.

Cecily Strong He has struck up an unlikely friendship with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Days after she parodied woman politician in "Saturday night live"The regular cast member of the NBC sketch show revealed that he received a care package that included boxes of beer and goodies from the first.

"I received a giant and beautiful Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool Michigan woman," the 36-year-old woman wrote in an Instagram post. "Thanks @gewhitmer !!!" Her thank you note accompanied a snap of the beer from Bell & # 39; s Brewery, Michigan's largest independent craft brewery, as well as the t-shirts, mugs, pens, and stickers that appeared.

Admitting that the gifts stunned her, Strong expressed her gratitude to "SNL" writers Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie for "always writing wonderful fun pieces." He added an apology for not being able to share the beer with them, and wrote in his post on Sunday, May 3, "Sorry, I can't share with you in person, so I congratulate you from afar!"

Strong caught Governor Whitmer's attention after he portrayed the latter in a parody for an "SNL" episode in late April. In it, she gave a hilarious version of state orders to stay home in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While giving instructions, she could be seen having a Labatt Blue beer.

While the Governor agreed that Strong's sketch was fun, she had trouble with the beer the comedian was drinking. In an interview with Fox 2 News, the 48-year-old Democratic Party member simply noted, "We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!"

"SNL" has returned to the small screen with remote episodes weeks after the COVID-19 novel closed many television productions. He returned on April 11 with Tom Hanks serving as your host and Chris Martin providing musical entertainment. Her second remote episode, meanwhile, has Brad Pitt featuring his funny version of Dr. Anthony Fauci.