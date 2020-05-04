CBS Stay-At-Home Video Special Featuring Cedric The Entertainer Gets Air Date, Title – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML440652994667cae31ea65f29900e0db112%

Have you ever seen a home video and you wonder: "How do they have so much free time?" Well now that almost everybody By taking refuge in the home and social estrangement, the Internet is awash with people posting their coronavirus-slaying antics, and CBS now has a release date for its compilation.

The network said today that its new title The best videos of #StayAtHome will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the hour long community quarantine clip festival.

Here is the official logline: The best videos of #StayAtHome It will present the full spectrum of the best videos made during our country's collective experience together, from the funniest and most moving to the most inspiring. The special will include minimum crews that practice social distancing and will take place with extensive safety precautions.

Cedric the Entertainer will guide viewers through video moments from our community quarantine, providing an entertaining and stimulating snapshot of our world in an unprecedented time. For each video selected as part of the program, CBS will give a monetary donation to an eligible charity of the participants' choice.

The best videos of #StayAtHome It is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz, Lewis Fenton, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.