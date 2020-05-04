CBS powers 'Love Island' and explores new locations, including in the US USA – Up News Info

CBS's version of the hit British format Love island It is the last unscheduled series that has been delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Up News Info understands that CBS is still planning to move forward with the second season of the dating format, but is delaying it from its original premiere on May 21.

This occurs after the British station ITV revealed today that it had disconnected the summer season from the British version.

The first season of the show, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, was filmed in a villa in Fiji. It is also understood that CBS and producer ITV Entertainment are exploring other locations, including national options, as filming can get back to work.

One of the advantages to the show, which features a group of young and sexy "Islanders" in search of romance gathered in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location, is that once it gets the green light, the show can be on Relatively Fast Operation ITV America CEO told Up News Info in March that each episode of the show changes in less than 48 hours. "Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly," he said. "We are trying to make it as smart as possible so that when (CBS) says 'go', we are ready, in terms of location, constructions, casting."

The version of ITV2, which aired on Hulu in the US. It had explored filming in the country, and ITV television director Kevin Lygo said they had explored filming in Cornwall. However, the American version can film more within the United States given the warm weather in many parts of the country.

CBS ’ Love island, which is based on the format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, is an executive producer for David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursday, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.