CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Fun’ starring Becki Newton and Michael Urie does not advance – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has aired another high-profile project targeting the upcoming season, comedy. Funnystarring Ugly Betty Outstanding Becki Newton and Michael Urie. He had a pilot production commitment. The multi-camera funeral comedy from 2 broken girls co-creator / executive producer Michael Patrick King, ex Ugly Betty executive producers Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally and Warner Bros. TV.

The pass follows CBS's decision not to proceed with Attorney Lincoln, his high-profile legal drama of The practice creator David E. Kelley, based on the Michael Connelly novels, who had a massive serial production commitment.

As Up News Info reported, CBS was expected to make more decisions about pilots who have not been shot because all production was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, wreaking havoc in the pilot broadcast season. The network, which is also evaluating its existing series, with pending renewal / cancellation decisions, is gearing up for its May 13 special video that will replace its initial presentation this year and is expected to include information on the 2020-21 lineup of CBS.

Written by King, Poust, and Kinnally, Funny It is described as a lifelong love story between a brother and sister, played by Urie and Newton, who always encourage each other to have fun, no matter what difficulties life is currently going through. FUN celebrates life, even though the family business is a funeral home. As they say in his family: "You can't spell funeral without f-u-n". The brother returns to his hometown of Pennsylvania to help his sister manage the difficult business after her emotional and devastating break with … show business.

King is an executive producer through his MPK Productions, along with Poust and Kinnally. Urie and Newton were producers. Warner Bros. TV was the studio.