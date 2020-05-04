Cast of the date set by Ryan Murphy for Hollywood for the stars in the house – Up News Info

The cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood will appear tonight on the live stream Stars in the house series, presenters Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today.

the Stars The YouTube series, which benefits The Actors Fund, has been hosting cast meetings lately, often bringing together classic TV artists like Frasier, desperate housewives and SCTV. Tonight, the gathering is of a more recent vintage: Hollywood debuted on May 1 on Netflix.

Union Stars in the house Tonight will be David Corenswet (who plays Jack Costello), Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley), Laura Harrier (Camille Washington), Joe Mantello (Dick Samuels), Dylan McDermott (Ernie West), Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman), Mira Sorvino (Jeanne Crandall), Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid) and Samara Weaving (Claire Wood). The cast is expected to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer viewers' questions in real time.

%MINIFYHTML517726186e4b7b5413143ccb4b61a90814%

Tonight Stars in the house starts at 8 p.m. ET on the show's YouTube channel and at starsinthehouse.com.