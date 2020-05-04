Carrie Coon was introduced as Amanda Peet Replacement for & # 39; The Gilded Age & # 39;

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

The former actress of & # 39; Fargo & # 39; He signed to play Bertha Russell in the Julian Fellowes nine-episode drama about New York City millionaire tycoons in 1880.

Actress Carrie Coon has joined the cast of Julian Fellowes' new period drama "The golden age"

The star has signed on for the upcoming HBO network television show created, written and produced by Fellowes, the man behind "Gosford Park" and the "Downton Abbey"series and film.

Carrie will play Bertha Russell in the nine-episode drama about the New York City millionaire tycoons of 1880 after Amanda Peet He was forced to drop out of the project due to scheduling complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic – the original spring start date for the project has been pushed back to fall, making Peet unavailable.

Cynthia Nixon and Taissa Farmiga they are also among the cast.