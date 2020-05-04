Home Entertainment Carole Baskin from & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; she...

Carole Baskin from & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; she was tricked into doing a fake Jimmy Fallon interview

Carole Baskin, one of the villains from the Netflix documentary Tiger King, was tricked by YouTube pranksters into participating in an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, only it was a great joke.

Since the program aired, Baskin has not participated in any interviews with the mainstream media.

"You will only be able to listen [to Jimmy], but he will be able to see you due to the cameras of his house; you cannot speak too much,quot;, explained Archie Manners.

