Carole Baskin from & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; she was tricked into doing a fake Jimmy Fallon interview

Carole Baskin, one of the villains from the Netflix documentary Tiger King, was tricked by YouTube pranksters into participating in an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, only it was a great joke.

Since the program aired, Baskin has not participated in any interviews with the mainstream media.

"You will only be able to listen [to Jimmy], but he will be able to see you due to the cameras of his house; you cannot speak too much,quot;, explained Archie Manners.

"Something every husband wants!" Baskin replied.

She says she is doing well, but the latch has hit her hard.

"Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let half of our staff go," he shared. "And fortunately, much of our animal care is being done by our volunteers. Our animals still receive their daily care, but that means we all have to work twice as long."

Baskin has been accused by many of killing her late husband, Don Lewis, and feeding him to tigers.

She denies all the allegations.