Canon City shooting investigated for murder – Up News Info

Authorities in central Colorado say a woman was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Canon City.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday and found Coty Bass with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Saturday night. No reasons or other details were offered, and the sheriff's office said no other information would be released immediately because the investigation was ongoing.

Canon City is home to the Royal Gorge, a massive chasm dug by the Arkansas River and spanned by one of the tallest suspension bridges in the world.