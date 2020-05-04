Candace Owens' Twitter is suspended for urging people to violate the COVID-19 closure order

Instagram

The latest controversial tweet from the conservative political commentator who violated Twitter's policy told Michigan residents to get to work despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer's order to stay at home.

Candace Owens& # 39; Controversial tweets about the coronavirus have finally cost him his platform to express his opinions on social networks. The political commentator was suspended from Twitter after criticizing the order to stay at Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's house and urging people to violate the directive.

The tweet in question read: "Apparently [Governor Whitmer] believes that she is a properly chosen dictator from a socialist country. The people of Michigan need to confront her. Go to work. Police think she is crazy too. They are not going. going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work. "

Twitter withdrew the tweet and a spokesperson explained: "The tweet violated Twitter's COVID-19 disinformation policy, specifically around high-risk property claims." The spokeswoman added that, according to the policy, Candace's tweet included "the denial of … recommendations by government agencies to decrease the probability of an individual's exposure to COVID-19 with the intention of influencing users to act against the recommended guidance. "

The site also punished the right-wing political activist by giving her a "wait time" before her profile could be restored. Complaining about the site's decision, he said in a statement to the MAGA Gateway Pundit blog: "Twitter has blocked my account, but has decided to omit which of its policies I have violated. Apparently, encouraging citizens to go to work is a violation. But Alexandria Ocasion Cortez encouraging workers to boycott and protest is not. "

Doubting his controversial tweet, he added: "I endorse my statement about Governor Whitmer acting as a dictator. Both Sheriff's departments and citizens, and the Michigan state legislature agree with me. I will not bow to a world socialist order that seeks to limit my constitutional freedom of expression. "

Many of Candace's fans and fellow conservatives have supported her, with a tweet: "Twitter is suspending people for not agreeing with @GovWhitmer, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!

Another added: "Stay firm @RealCandaceO. Don't delete the tweet. Better yet, go to an alternative platform and spread the word so we can all get off Twitter. # FreeCandaceOwens #FreeJamesWoods."

This is not the first time that Candace has made a controversial statement about COVID-19. In April, the 31-year-old woman complained on Twitter after a police officer approached her about not wearing a mask while inside Whole Foods.