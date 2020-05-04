Camila Cabello joins All In Challenge with Cameo's offer in the music video

WENN

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam takes part in the viral challenge by proposing to fans the opportunity to write their future tracklist and be Eddie Vedder's personal guitar technician.

Camila Cabello is offering a lucky fan the opportunity to appear in his next music video as part of the All In Challenge.

The creation of Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, the charity initiative has led celebrities like Virgin, Duck, Justin Bieber, Shawn mendes, Leonardo Dicaprio, Chris Evans and Snoop dogg offer unique fundraising experiences for those who need food during the coronavirus pandemic.

And Camila has joined the ranks of the participants by offering an on-screen role in her next promotion.

"I am offering a day on the set of my next music video when social distancing is over," Cabello said in a clip she shared on social media. "You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I will teach you all the movements, well, my choreographer will teach us the movements."

In the meantime, pearl jam They have also posted a very special experience, offering a fan a chance to write their playlist for an upcoming show, check out the band's sound check and act as leader. Eddie VedderThe personal guitar technician.

All money raised from celebrity offerings will benefit Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Fans can pay as little as $ 10 (£ 8) to enter the All In Challenge giveaway.