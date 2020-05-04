Cambridge police apologize after unholy tweet about Joe Kennedy

%MINIFYHTMLfb1b4007992d5106968bd28f9874c8a312%

Cambridge Police issued an apology after a member of the department called Rep. Joe Kennedy III "another liberal jerk (——)" in a tweet from the department's official Twitter account on Sunday.

The member "inadvertently,quot; used the department account instead of his personal account, the department said in the apology, calling the tweet "inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful." While the explicit political comment was "quickly removed," according to the department, other users took screenshots and republished them on the social media platform.

“Another liberal jerk (——) who turns out to be better than (sic) the clown he's up against. Sad for us, "read the tweet in its entirety, responding to this WCVB tweet:

Kennedy: state of the distribution of EPP in the United States & # 39; shameful & # 39; https://t.co/EnhHr4jqUp – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) May 3, 2020

The WCVB Story followed an interview Kennedy participated in the "On the Record,quot; segment of the news station. In the interview, Kennedy asked for more evidence of COVID-19 and said the disbursement of personal protective equipment, which has led to somewhat clandestine plans by governors and others to obtain it, it is "shameful,quot; and "shameful,quot;.

"These actions do not reflect the professionalism that we as a department pride ourselves on and want to sincerely apologize to the congressman and the people to whom the statement was addressed," says the department's apology. "The department will take appropriate action in response to this unfortunate incident."

Earlier this afternoon, a member of the Cambridge Police, who has access to the Department's Twitter account, inadvertently posted political comments about the department's account instead of his personal account, which was inappropriate, unprofessional, and disrespectful. – Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 3, 2020