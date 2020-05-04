Caltrain attacks, kills a person on the tracks in Redwood City – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – A person died Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train in Redwood City, Caltrain officials said.

The victim was beaten at approximately 4 p.m. by Caltrain No. 156, which was heading south. The victim was on the tracks at the Main Street junction, just south of the Redwood City Caltrain station.

Around four people were on board, as well as three bicycles. No one on the train was injured. Doom is the third on the Caltrain tracks this year.

