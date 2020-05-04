California to allow retail sector to reopen pickup orders as early as Friday – Up News Info Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that California will begin withdrawing some of the guidelines for staying home later this week.

The governor announced in his daily press conference on Monday that the state will move to the second of four phases of reopening. The move will mean that many retail companies that have closed due to the coronavirus home stay order can reopen, with modifications.

What does this include?

Places like:

– clothes shops

– florists

– bookstores

– sporting goods stores All with sidewalk pickup. What does this NOT include at this time?

Places like:

– Offices (teleworking can continue)

– Restaurants (sitting dining room)

– Malls – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020

"Let me clarify this, we are entering the next phase this week," Newsom said.

%MINIFYHTML4992fa30bf92bb1c998b020cf6d492dc12%

Businesses like clothing stores, bookstores, music stores, sporting goods stores, florists and the like can begin to reopen to be picked up in this second phase.

Offices, dining rooms sitting in restaurants and shopping malls will be closed during this phase.

Newsom: It also allows "containment plans and protection plans,quot; for certain regions and counties that have different circumstances. Suppose it refers to rural areas. – John Dabkovich (@JohnDabkovich) May 4, 2020

The new guidelines, which Newsom said will be announced on Thursday, will mean those companies can start again as soon as Friday.

Newsom also hinted at different containment and protection plans that other counties will be able to implement thanks to different circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic. This would mean that those counties and municipalities, believed to be the most rural areas of the state where infection rates have remained low, could move into the second phase of reopening.