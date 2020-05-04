California Governor Gavin Newsom to "Significantly" Modify Housewife's Request This Week – Up News Info

MONDAY UPDATED 12:10 p.m. Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that he will be "significantly changing" the order of staying at home within the week.

"I also want to talk today about the significant modification of the stay-at-home order," Newsom said at the top of his press conference at noon. "Some plans we have to make adjustments later this week. And then we'll talk at length about a series of updates related to our efforts to contain the virus, and furthermore to make sure we're prepared for this next phase as we begin to change the order of staying in the home. "

Newsom said the state is seeking to move to phase 2 of its plan, which the governor defines as "low risk." He said these modifications happen "as early as the end of this week."

"We will be making adjustments this week in the retail sector," said the governor, "for pickups and for all associated logistics in manufacturing related to retail."

Among the retailers that Newsom mentioned were "clothing, bookstores, music, toys, sporting goods, flower shops, and Mother's Day is approaching." He also said that "other sectors within that retail sector" could also open.

"We also announce today the ability of other counties and regions to advance to Phase 2 with plans that need to be locally certified." Key measures of local readiness to open more will include local testing and tracing capacity, Newsom said.

Availability to advance to phase 2, according to the governor. It will be a product of local health officials who certify that the area is ready for a wider reopening.

This broader reopening would include "restaurants, with modifications … hospitality, more broadly, opening again, with modification." Newsom said "many of these counties … have already done a lot of work in this space and are ready to go."

PREVIOUS In the 24 hours since California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all beaches in Orange County, the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point have filed two lawsuits; the o.c. The sheriff said he will not enforce the order; And, now, major protests have started adjacent to the Huntington Beach pier and near the Capitol building in Sacramento.

The governor avoided addressing the controversy in remarks prepared at his press conference on Friday, but seemed to be speaking with critics in mind when he said: "I just want people to know that they are getting closer to making really significant increases for that stay," he asked home ".

In terms of a more specific timeline for those "increases," Newsom said that in "days, not weeks … we will make some announcements."

Finally, Governor Newsom was asked directly about the setback in a question-and-answer session with reporters.

"I'm not surprised. We'll see what happens this afternoon," he said, referring to a temporary restraining order hearing scheduled for today.

When asked about the protests, which were occurring as he spoke, Newsom said: "We are open to discussions. … I believe in freedom of expression … and I thank you for your expression of freedom of expression."

The governor noted that the state has crossed the tragic milestone of having 2,000 citizens who have lost their lives to the virus and more than 50,000 residents who have contracted COVID.

"As far as the protesters are concerned," said the governor, "I'll just say this: Take care of yourself. Wear a covered face."

He continued: "This disease does not know if you are a protester, Democrat or Republican."

As he spoke, crowds continued to gather at the corner of Main and PCH, just across from the Huntington Beach Pier, and in the capital.

Why all the controversy? On Thursday, citing images of beachgoers crowding the sand in Newport Beach last weekend, Newsom announced it would shut down beaches in Orange County.

"We are guided by health," said the governor, calling the closure a "temporary pause" and emphasizing the need to "meet the conditions as they change."

Those words were not well received by Orange County officials, including Sheriff Don Barnes.

"The pictures I saw, frankly, were in stark contrast to what the governor was doing," Barnes said, adding that "he is not taking action to comply with this order."

"My intention … is to seek voluntary compliance," said Barnes. "I don't want to enforce … by arrest."

Later, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit over the closure of the beach.

Both Dana Point and Huntington Beach decided to seek temporary restraining orders, resisting Newsom's order for a temporary "hard closure" of beaches in Orange County, where crowds gathered on the sand during the late-summer heat wave. last week despite mandates of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. The objective of the cities is to lift the closing order.

"We believe the governor's order is unconstitutional, vague and ambiguous," said Huntington Beach city attorney Michael Gates. "He doesn't have a rational basis for this. What he's looking for is a remedy for something that wasn't a problem in the first place."

Huntington Beach officials also believe that being an autonomous city gives them more authority for self-government and prevents Newsom from closing local beaches.

"We are not simply a component of the state," said an official. "The city has a certain level of autonomy and independence."

Crowds in the capital gathered under the broader banner of raising the order to stay home.

City News Service contributed to this report.