California Governor Gavin Newsom to Lead Fundraiser with Joe Biden – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom, spearheading the state's coronavirus response, will lead a virtual fundraiser on Friday for Joe Biden.

Newsom has yet to formally endorse Biden, as he had originally endorsed Kamala Harris before he left the race.

Also appearing at the fundraiser is David Plouffe, the political strategist who was campaign manager for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

The event, with tickets starting at $ 500 per person, reflects the new normal facing campaigns due to the coronavirus. Biden has already conducted a series of online fundraisers, attracting hundreds of people.

Under the invitation, those who write or raise $ 25,000 will be listed as a cohost and those who line up with $ 100,000 will be co-chairs.

Contributions will go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee. From an individual, the first $ 2,800 will go to elementary school, the second $ 2,800 to the general election, and the amounts will then go to the DNC.

Plouffe and David Axelrod, chief strategist for the Obama campaigns, wrote a New York Times op-ed in which they made a series of recommendations to Biden.

"Adapting to new political realities is imperative for Biden, who led his first campaign for office half a century ago," they wrote. "To break through and be heard, you will have to accelerate the pace of your campaign, fully utilize your army of powerful substitutes, and embrace a new set of virtual, data-driven tools and creative tactics."