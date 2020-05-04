Cady Groves' brother criticizes speculation about his cause of death

Cady Groves'Brother is ending the speculation surrounding his death.
On Sunday, Cody Groves He shared on Twitter that his 30-year-old sister died of natural causes on May 2. He stated, "The coroner has completed the autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes." "He had some medical problems last fall and our best guess right now until the additional tests are completed is that they have resurfaced. Please respect their name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."
Despite his clear explanation of how he died, many on social media continued to speculate. One person responded to his post: "People don't die of & # 39; natural causes & # 39; at age 30. For your information."
"I didn't say old age. Educate yourself. & # 39; Death from natural causes could be old age, a heart attack, a stroke, a disease or an infection," Cody replied.
He added in another tweet: "The problem with ignorance is that it makes people talk without the due diligence of the investigation."
Authorities also confirmed that Cady is believed to have died of natural causes. In a statement to E! News, a spokesman for the Nashville Police Department said: "There were no signs of trauma or foul play and the death is believed to have been from natural causes."
According to authorities, the roommate entered Cady's room to see her, since he had not heard from her in two days. Upon entering her room on May 2, the roommate found Cady dead in her bed.
Additionally, Cady's brother expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support. He shared, "Thank you to everyone who has shared kind words / stories about @cadygroves. She really loved her admirers and friends she made along the way."
