Cady Groves' brother criticizes speculation about his cause of death

Cady Groves'Brother is ending the speculation surrounding his death.

On Sunday, Cody Groves He shared on Twitter that his 30-year-old sister died of natural causes on May 2. He stated, "The coroner has completed the autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self-harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes." "He had some medical problems last fall and our best guess right now until the additional tests are completed is that they have resurfaced. Please respect their name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

Despite his clear explanation of how he died, many on social media continued to speculate. One person responded to his post: "People don't die of & # 39; natural causes & # 39; at age 30. For your information."

"I didn't say old age. Educate yourself. & # 39; Death from natural causes could be old age, a heart attack, a stroke, a disease or an infection," Cody replied.