EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Korean filmmaker Jung Byung-Gil to represent him.

Byung-Gil most recently directed the film. The villain which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Up News Info exclusively reported that the image is becoming a series of Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment on Amazon.

Formerly a specialist, Byung-Gil made his directorial debut with the 2008 documentary Action boy, where he followed the Seoul Action School students as they trained to become specialists. His first feature film was in 2012 Confession of a murder, which was remade in the success of 2017 in Japanese language Memories of a murderer directed by Yu Irie. In 2018, Up News Info also exclusively reported that he would direct the adaptation of the Red 5 comic. After burning with Gerard Butler as the protagonist.

