Bryan Cranston, Sally Field among stars scheduled for actor fund readings – Up News Info

A reading of David Mamet's work November, starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols, will launch a new series of weekly live readings on Thursday to benefit The Actors Fund, with subsequent performances to introduce Bryan Cranston, Sally Field and Kill a MockingbirdGideon Glick.

the Spotlight on Plays The series will be featured on Top Broadway Shows, a new YouTube and Facebook channel for content related to Broadway. The game series begins Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET with November, written and directed by Mamet. The comedy, which premiered on Broadway in 2007, follows a fictional president of the United States in the days leading up to his second election.

November It is produced by Jeffrey Richards and produced by the best Broadway shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

The acclaimed Joshua Harmon Couple, about a young man standing as his friends pair up and settle down, is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET and will bring together the original Broadway cast of Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie. Trip Cullman directs, with Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold as executive producers and Broadway & # 39; s Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter as producers.

Couple It was originally performed on Off Broadway by Roundabout Theater Company in 2015 and transferred to Broadway in 2017.

ARKANSAS. Gurney & # 39; s Love letters, starring Cranston and Field, will air live on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Directed by Jerry Zaks, the play follows the 50-year correspondence between two soul mates. Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Love Letters is produced by the best Broadway shows Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

Each one-night event will air live on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel and on the YouTube and Facebook channels of the best Broadway shows. Productions will only be available at designated broadcast time and are free access, with donations to The Actors Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program.

Additional productions will be announced shortly.