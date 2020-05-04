Brush of fire contained after burning two acres in Shadow Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Brush of fire contained after burning two acres in Shadow Hills –...

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A forest fire spread to two acres Monday afternoon in the Shadow Hills neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the 10000 block of North Wornom Avenue.

A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter launched water into the area to help extinguish the fire, which was contained after 30 minutes.

LAFD Incident Commanders have formally declared the cause of the fire as an outdoor welding operation after an interview and investigation, according to the latest incident report at the time of this writing.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

No further details were provided.

