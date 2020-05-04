Broadway Producer of "Crazy For You" Was 91 – Up News Info

Roger Horchow, a Cincinnati-born businessman who turned a fortune from luxury mail order into a Tony Award-winning streak as a producer on Broadway, died in Dallas on Saturday of cancer. He was 91 years old.

The founder in 1971 of the Horchow Collection luxury mail order catalog, Horchow sold the company to Neiman Marcus in 1988, and in 1992 he had won his first Tony Award as producer of Crazy for You, a "new" musical by George Gershwin inspired by the 1930s Crazy girl. Directed by Mike Ockrent and choreographed by Ockrent's future wife, Susan Stroman, Crazy for You It was a resounding success, with awards and audiences captivated by its classic Gershwin score and its refreshing, contemporary style.

Six years later, Horchow and co-producer Roger Berlind staged a Cole Porter revival. Kiss me kate, starring Marin Mazzie, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Michael Berresse. It was also a success, winning the Tony for Best Musical Renaissance.

Four other Broadway productions followed, each of exceptional taste and popularity: 2007 Curtains, headed by Debra Monk and David Hyde Pierce; 2008 Gypsy, starring Patti LuPone and Laura Benanti; 2012 Annie, starring Kate Finneran, Anthony Warlow and, like little Annie, Lilla Crawford; and in 2017 Bandstand, starring Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, and Beth Leavel.

In a 2017 interview with The Dallas Morning NewsHorchow said: "I never thought I would create a catalog. It was just an idea I had, and I followed it. I never thought I would be a producer. But once I did, I went bankrupt. I didn't skimp. I didn't want to look back and say it would have worked if I had just done this or that. I think in life you stumble over things, but once you do, you do everything you can to make it work. "

Horchow's success as a catalog collector and tycoon was recounted by author Malcolm Gladwell in bestseller. The inflection point. Dallas resident Horchow has served on the boards of the Dallas Museum of Art, vice president of the Dallas public radio station KERA and other Dallas cultural institutions. His ties to the East Coast were demonstrated in the board seats at the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, and the Yale University Art Gallery.

The Horchow years in Texas sparked a close friendship with former President George W. Bush, who said in a statement today: "Dallas lost a wonderful man today with the passing of Roger Horchow. Roger was a person of culture, humor and Generosity. It was important to me and Laura, and to many lucky friends. We extend our sincere condolences to Roger's daughters and grandchildren. "

Horchow was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Pfeifer, who died in 2009. He is survived by three daughters, Regen Horchow Fearon, Lizzie Routman, and Sally Horchow, and five granddaughters

No memorial service is planned.