Britney Spears' guardianship was renewed until August

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Britney Spears’S legal matters won renewed attention in 2019, after a series of high-profile court visits put his guardianship back in the spotlight: his supposedly forced institutionalization, a courtorganized mental health assessment, a restraining order against his father filed by ex Kevin Federline, the stripping of your custody agreement with Federline, and lately, the temporary transfer of his father as his conservator. In time sinceprotests have sprung up questioning guardianship effectiveness as well as the ethical dilemma of controlling someone lifetime. Now, a judge has postponed a hearing on the continuation of his guardianship until at least August.

We weekly Reports that, according to recently filed court documents, Britney's Temporary Conservative Jodi Montgomery He will retain his place as arbiter of Britney's life and home until August. Until then, according to We weekly, "Montgomery has the power to restrict and limit Britney's visits, retain caregivers and security guards 24 hours, communicate with Britney's medical team" and maintain "full access" to her files and psychiatric tests.

Coinciding with the extent of her guardianship are rumors that Britney is privately criticizing the strict limits of her current legal status. As previously reported, sources say that he planned to "fight" for his children and withhold his old custody agreement, a plan that was likely stalled due to the ongoing closure.down. She also announced a permanent music industry hiatus, a move corroborated last year by your manager as much as your son in a recent Live video from Instagram. And although she has publicly adopted an attitude in opposition to conspiracy theorists who routinely flood their Instagram comments, sources tell We weekly that he has withdrawn from public life precisely because of the limits his conservatory put around him, including his pop career.

Meanwhile, while we wait to see what August brings, there is always that. mysterious fire gym To reflect! (We weekly)

20% discount on all nostalgic candle orders, no trips to your …

Kate Beckinsale and Good Grace they're still tangled. The sources count People that they they are as obsessed with each other as ever, and Kate thinks his new boo is "Mature, smart and creative". He sings his songs on his guitar; she cooks; he liess around his plush white furniture smoking grass and watching DVDs of his movie collection (which came out before he was born)) What an idyllic way to get past the closing!

How previously reported Beckinsale and Grace They were first seen in January, where they jumped late at night with some friends. As sources emphasize to people, "They have fun and Kate seems happy." She was certainly smiling in paparazzi shots! On the contrary, it would also I'd be smiling, if I was finally free from Pete Davidson's Bleach from work. At least this new boy can strum a bit of "Wonderwall". (People)