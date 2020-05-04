Brie Bella celebrates the third trimester with a photo of a naked baby

Brie Bella it's just brilliant

Monday Total fine Star turned to Instagram to give her 7.5 million followers an update on her second pregnancy. Fortunately, the stunning co-founder of Belle Radici left little to the imagination when she posted a photo of her nude bump while in BirdieBee underwear.

Why? To celebrate its third quarter, of course.

"Hello third quarter," wrote the retired WWE superstar along with a heart emoji. "# 28weekspregnant,quot;

Like E! Readers surely know, in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This revelation was part of a double announcement as twins Nikki Bella are pregnant too

And we're not the only ones listening to each other with Brie's beautiful pregnancy glow. In fact, many of their E! his peers have flocked to the comments to praise the beautiful Bella Twin.

"Beautiful," Very cavallari star Kristin Cavallari celebrated.

"Beautiful as always," Total divas co-star Nattie neidhart exclaimed